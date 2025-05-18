IDBI Recruitment 2025 For JAM, Grade ‘O’ 676 Posts, Apply Online Last Date 30 May

IDBI Recruitment 2025: The Industrial Development Bank of India has issued an IDBI Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF for all those candidates who have been waiting for the IDBI Vacancies 2025 of the bank for a long time. IDBI has announced the appointment to the IDBI posts of Junior Assistant Manager under the year 2025-26. In such a situation, IDBI has released the entire in PDF format on its IDBI Recruitment 2025 official website.

Explain that appointments are going to be constituted for the IDBI 676 Junior Assistant Manager Posts, for which IDBI 2025 application processes have been started. This IDBI Recruitment 2025 application process has started from 8 May 2025, in which the IDBI Vacancy 2025 last date to apply has been fixed on 20 May 2025.

IDBI Recruitment 2025 Apply Online

All those candidates who want to join the appointment process to be constituted by IDBI Bank and want to work as Junior Assistant Manager, this opportunity can prove to be a golden opportunity for all. These appointments have been declared mainly for graduate candidates.

In such a situation, it is necessary for all the candidates to go to the IDBI official website and check the eligibility criteria and complete the IDBI 2025 application process before time. Full necessary details have been released on IDBIBank.in to complete the application process. The candidate can apply without error by reading these guidelines issued in PDF format.

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2025 Dates

A total of 676 posts are going to be filled by IDBI Bank for the posts of Junior Assistant Manager, for which date -wise details have been released.

IDBI Bank Application process starts 8 May 2025

Last date to apply 20 May 2025

Last date of fee payment May 2025

admit card issued 4 June 2025

Junior Assistant Manager Online Exam Date: 8 June 2025

Invitation for interview will be reported soon

IDBI Bank Vacancy 2025

About 676 posts of Junior Assistant Manager will be filled by IDBI Bank, whose category -wise details have been released thus.

General 271 posts

Scheduled Castes 140 posts

Scheduled Tribes 74 posts

OBC 124 posts

EWS 67 posts

IDBI JAM, Grade ‘O’ Posts Eligibility

Eligibility criteria for appointment to the posts of Junior Assistant by IDBI have been set in this way.

Age limit

To apply for these posts, the age of the applicant must be 20 to 25 years.

Candidates coming from the same special category will also be given special discount in age limit in which SC/ST 5 years OBC 3 years 10 years to the disabled 5 years to ex -servicemen



Educational Qualification

To apply for these posts, the candidate must have a minimum graduate from a recognized educational institution.

The same candidate must have knowledge of computers and the candidate must have knowledge of regional language.

IDBI Junior Assistant Manager Recruitment Application Fee 2025

The application fee for appointment to the post of Junior Assistant Manager by IDBI has been fixed thus

SC ST PWD Rs 250

Other category 1050 rupees

Candidates will have to pay the fee from debit card credit card internet banking cash card mobile wallet etc.

IDBI JAM Exam Dates 2025

The bank is going to form a written examination on 8 June 2025 for appointment by IDBI to the post of Junior Assistant Manager. This written examination will be formed through a computer based test. In this examination, the candidate will be solved a total of 4 area question papers. These four areas will be as follows

Reasoning

Quantitative Aptitude

English language

And general awareness

Each area will be of different digits. The candidate will be given 2 hours time to solve this question paper. This question paper will be of a total of 200 marks in which 200 multiple choice questions will be asked. Negative marking of one digit on each correct answer and 0.25 marks on the wrong answer will be done.

IDBI Junior Assistant Manager Salary

After the appointment of Junior Assistant by IDBI, the candidate will be selected for a 6 months training period. During this time, the candidate will be given ₹ 5000 stipend every month. After this, the candidate will be paid ₹ 15000 per month as soon as 2 months are over. After the probation period ends, the candidate will be appointed to the post of Junior Assistant Manager Grade O where he is given a salary ranging from 6.14 lakh to 6.50 rupees.

IDBI JAM Admit Card 2025

The examination is scheduled on 8 June 2025 for appointment to the posts of Junior Assistant Grade O by IDBI. 10 days before the examination, IDBI will provide admit cards to candidates on its official website. Candidates can go to the official website and download their IDBI Recruitment 2025 admit card by entering details like their registration number, password, date of birth, mobile number.

How to apply for IDBI Junior Assistant Grade O Posts?

To join this appointment process to be constituted by IDBI as Junior Assistant Manager, the applicant must first visit this official website.

the applicant must first visit this official website. On the home page of this official website, the applicant will have to click on the option of current opening.

After clicking here, the applicant has to click on the option of Junior Assistant Manager Grade O .

. After clicking here, the application form comes in front of the applicant.

The applicant will have to fill this form carefully.

After filling the application form, the applicant will have to scan and upload all the documents sought.

the applicant will have to scan and upload all the documents sought. After this, the applicant will have to pay the application fee.

After paying the application fee, the applicant has to click on the submit option.

Instructions for documents and photo upload

For the information of the readers, let us tell you that the dimensions of the documents and the size of the file have also been released on the official website to apply for the post of IDBI Junior Assistant Manager. Candidates will have to upload the documents in the format stated, otherwise the candidates’ applications can be rejected.

IDBI Junior Assistant Post Selection Process 2025

The first written examination of candidates will be set up for IDBI Junior Assistant Appointment. In this written examination, the candidates who have secured more marks than the cut off marks will be called for an interview. The final decision will be taken by the committee in the interview.

After this, the final list will be prepared based on the performance of the candidate’s interview and the performance of the marks of the written examination and these candidates will be appointed to the bank for about 6 months for the training period. After 6 months, candidates will be promoted to the posts of IDBI Junior Assistant Grade 2025.