HSSC CET 2025 Registration Starts for Group C & D Posts [28 May to 12 June] – Apply Now

HSSC CET 2025 Registration Starts for Group C & D Posts: The Haryana government is going to constitute the HSSC CET 2025 Registration process for HSSC Group C and Group D posts in various government departments. In this Haryana CET registration process, candidates are selected through the Common Eligibility Test. For the year 2025, the Haryana government has issued a HSSC CET 2025 notification pdf to constitute these appointments.
All those candidates who want to get appointments to various posts through Haryana Staff Selection Commission will have to complete the Haryana CET 2025 application process for this CET examination. The HSSC CET 2025 application process for appearing for the examination has started from 28 May 2025 and the Haryana CET registration last date for application has been fixed on 12 June 2025.
In such a situation, all those candidates who want to get appointment to Group C and Group D posts in HSSC through this centralized selection process will have to complete the HSSC Group C D recruitment 2025 process in time. As we said, the CET Registration 2025 process has been started for appointment to HSSC Group C and Group D posts.
All the candidates who want to get a government job through the Haryana Staff Selection Commission can get the benefit of this golden opportunity by applying for HSSC Vacancy 2025 using the CET Haryana Group D apply link and start preparing for the CET exam.
CET Haryana 2025 Important Dates
- HSSC CET 2025 Registration starts: 28 May 2025
- HSSC Group C D Registration Last date: 12 June 2025
- Last date of application payment for Group C D posts in HSSC 2025: 14 June 2025
- Haryana Staff Selection Commission CET Exam Date: June or July
CET Haryana 2025 eligibility criteria
- To CET Haryana 2025 apply online for these posts, the age of the application has been set minimum 18 and maximum 42 years.
- At the same time, special; relief will be provided to SC /ST/ OBC candidates.
- To apply for these posts, the educational qualification of the candidate will be determined on the basis of group such as
- To apply for Group C post, the candidate must have passed at least 12th from the recognized educational institute.
- To apply for the same Group D posts, it is mandatory for the candidate to be generated 10th from a recognized training institute.
HSSC CET 2025 Application Fee
- General Category Male Candidates: 500
- SC/ ST/ BC Candidates: 250
- Unmarried women, widows, ex -servicemen: 250
Group C D posts in HSSC 2025 Exam Format and course
HSSC CET 2025 Exam will be conducted in offline mode. This CET exam 2025 is conducted in Hindi and English medium. In this examination, questions are included on subjects like general knowledge, logic power, mathematics, English, Hindi, Computer Knowledge, General Knowledge of Haryana. This question paper is of a total of 100 marks in which multiple choice questions are asked.
How to Apply for CET Haryana 2025?
- To Apply HSSC CET 2025, candidates must first visit this official website hssc.gov.in.
- Click on the online CET Haryana 2025 registration option on this CET Haryana official website.
- After clicking HSSC CET one-time registration portal, they have to enter the details and verify OTP and get the application form.
- After this, the Haryana Staff Selection Commission CET application form given to the candidates will have to be filled carefully and the document will have to be scanned and uploaded.
- After that the candidate will have to pay the fee on the basis of the category and submit the Haryana Group C & D CET online form.