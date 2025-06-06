GST/HST Payment Increase In July 2025: Check New Payment Amounts, Eligibility, Dates & CRA Rules

GST/HST Payment Increase 2025: Canadians will soon receive a slightly higher GST/HST Payment starting in July 2025, with the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) confirming a 2.7% increase to help eligible individuals and families cope with rising living expenses.

Though this year’s adjustment is more modest than the 4.7% increase in 2024, it still matters—especially during a time when food prices, rent, and everyday essentials continue to climb. Whether you’re a single adult, part of a family, or new to Canada, this comprehensive guide explains how much you can receive, who qualifies, how to apply, and what income limits apply in 2025.

What Is the GST/HST Payment in Canada?

The GST/HST Payment is a tax-free quarterly benefit paid out by the CRA to help low- and modest-income individuals and families offset the federal sales taxes (Goods and Services Tax and Harmonized Sales Tax) they pay on purchases.

It’s a simple and automatic way to receive extra support from the government. As long as you file your tax return, the CRA checks your eligibility and issues the payments—no separate application is needed for most Canadians.

What Changes Will Happen by 2025?

Starting July 2025, the GST/HST Payment amounts will rise by 2.7%, reflecting the latest inflation data.

Updated GST/HST Payment Amounts for 2025

Recipient Type 2024 Amount (CAD) 2025 Amount (CAD) Increase Single Individual $340 $349 +$9 Per Eligible Child $179 $184 +$5 Married/Common-Law Couple $680 $698 +$18 Single Supplement $179 $184 +$5

Examples of Payment Totals:

A family of four ( two adults and two kids ) could spend up to $1,066 annually, or $266.50 every three months.

) could spend up to annually, or $266.50 every three months. Single parent with 1 child : Up to $533/year , or $133.25 quarterly

: Up to , or Individual with no children: Up to $349/year, or $87.25 per quarter

Eligible for the GST/HST Payment in 2025?

To qualify for the GST/HST Payment, you must:

Be a Canadian resident for income tax purposes

for income tax purposes Be 19 years or older (or have a spouse/common-law partner or child)

(or have a spouse/common-law partner or child) File your 2024 income tax return

Have an adjusted family net income (AFNI) within the CRA’s thresholds

You do not need to apply separately unless you are new to Canada.

What If You’re New to Canada?

If you recently moved to Canada and have not filed a full-year tax return, you must apply manually using CRA Form RC151 (GST/HST Payment Application for Individuals Who Become Residents of Canada).

After your first year, future eligibility will be determined automatically once you file your tax return.

2025 GST/HST Payment Income Thresholds

The CRA updates the income thresholds annually to account for inflation. Your Adjusted Family Net Income (AFNI) determines whether you receive the full amount or a reduced portion.

Updated Income Limits for 2025

Income Category 2024 Threshold (CAD) 2025 Threshold (CAD) Increase Single Payment Full Phase-In $11,039 $11,337 +$298 Family Phase-Out Begins $44,324 $45,521 +$1,197

If your income is below these thresholds , you’ll likely receive the full Payment .

, you’ll likely receive the . If your income is above the limit, the Payment gradually reduces and phases out completely beyond certain higher incomes.

GST/HST Payment Dates 2025

GST/HST payments are issued quarterly by the CRA:

July 5, 2025

October 5, 2025

January 5, 2026

April 5, 2026

If the payment date falls on a weekend or holiday, the deposit is made on the nearest business day.

How to Get Your Payment on Time 2025

To avoid delays, make sure to:

File your 2024 tax return on time (by April 30, 2025) Enroll in CRA Direct Deposit Keep your marital status and address up to date Use CRA’s “My Account” portal to view your eligibility and payment details

Is the GST/HST Payment Taxable?

No. When you file your taxes, the GST/HST Payment does not need to be reported as income because it is fully tax-free.

What to Do If Your Payment Is Missing

If your Payment doesn’t arrive on the expected date, the CRA recommends:

Waiting 10 business days before calling Contacting the CRA at 1-800-387-1193 (TTY: 1-800-665-0354)

You can also check your payment status in CRA’s “My Account” online service.

Why This Payment Matters in 2025

While a 2.7% boost may not sound groundbreaking, for households managing tight budgets, every dollar counts. For the majority of Canadians, the GST/HST Payment offers dependable, consistent help without any application hassles.

Key Benefits:

Supports Canadians hit hardest by inflation

Paid automatically with no paperwork

Helps with groceries, rent, school supplies, and more

Protects lower-income households from regressive sales taxes

In 2025, when many essentials continue to rise in price, even small increases in government support help bridge the affordability gap.

Conclusion: GST/HST Payment Increase

As of July 2025, Canadians will see a modest increase in their GST/HST Payment. Though not large, this inflation-adjusted benefit remains a vital support tool—especially for lower-income families, students, seniors, and newcomers.

FAQs – GST/HST Payment 2025