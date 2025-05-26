Google pay personal loan 2025: जाने लाभ, पात्रता मानदंड, महत्वपूर्ण दस्तावेज, ऑनलाइन आवेदन प्रक्रिया

Google pay personal loan 2025: Google pay mobile application is used for online transaction in India and across the world. But it is also helpful for Getting loan also. Users can apply for Google pay personal loan with low CIBIL score by using the mobile application. Personal loan is getting popular and most of the companies are offering online personal loan 2025 facilities to their customers. So if you are using Google pay mobile application already for day to day transaction then you can also get the benefit of Google pay personal loan. Check this article to know the eligibility criteria, important documents and application procedure which will help you to get instant approval on Google pay personal loan 2025.
Google pay personal loan 2025
Google pay mobile application is very famous company in India and most of the users who are using UPI in India have installed Google pay mobile application. Uses are getting maximum Rs 800000 personal loan from Google pay mobile application. The company is playing a role of mediator where Google have invited multiple banks including IDFC bank, Federal bank and other Financial Institutions which are offering personal loan to the already customers of Google pay. So if you are using Google pay then you can get loan offers according to your banking history and transaction activities from these companies.
Benefits of Google pay personal loan 2025
There are multiple benefits for customers as you can apply for personal loan without visiting any branch by using the mobile application of Google pay. Users will get multiple offers from different financial companies and banks according to their eligibility criteria so you can choose any suitable loan offer according to your condition and need. However Bank have not disclosed the interest rates but you will get personal loan with suitable interest rates according to the market range. After that you can repay the loan amount according to the monthly EMI which will you select at the time of selecting the loan.
Eligibility criteria of Google pay personal loan 2025
- The Google Pay personal loan 2025 is only available to Indian consumers.
- The applicant should be already registered with the mobile application and using the app continuously from a long time
- The minimum age of the applicants should be more than 21 years at the time of applying online
- The CIBIL score of the applicant should be good to apply for personal loan in Google pay mobile application
- The additional eligibility criteria will vary according to the different banks in financial companies which are participating with Google Pay app.
Important document list for Google pay personal loan 2025
Before the loan amount is deposited into your bank account, you must submit the following information and a few more documents for online verification and KYC.
- The applicant’s mobile number and bank account should be connected to their Aadhar card.
- PAN card of the applicant which should be linked with Aadhar card
- Bank account number
- Mobile number and email ID
- Employment related information.
- Passport size photograph
- Live selfie which will be uploaded at the time of completing the KYC
Steps to Apply Online for Google pay personal loan 2025
If you need instant loan amount from Google pay mobile application then you can follow the following procedure in the mobile application of Google pay to get instant loan approval from lending partners with company:
- If you haven’t already, open the Google Pay mobile app and finish your KYC.
- Verify your bank account details and upload your Aadhar and PAN card information.
- Once you complete the KYC your sibil score will be updated on the mobile application and companies can check your banking history
- After that you will see the loan offer in the screen of Google pay mobile application where you have to click
- After that you can see multiple loan offers from different landing partners and you can select anyone according to your need
- Read all the terms and conditions and verify Yourself by entering the OTP which will be provided on your register mobile number.
- Following that date, you must submit your loan application and prepare the EMI to return the loan balance.
Company will review your details and will a lot the loan amount in your bank account within few hours. It should be remember that, you will receive amount after deduction of processing fees and additional GST.
FAQ’s: Google pay personal loan 2025
Can I get Personal Loan for 5 years?
Also, you have the flexibility to choose the repayment tenure ranging from 12 months to 72 months. You can choose a loan amount and tenure that suits your financial needs and repayment capabilities.
Does Google Pay provide a Personal Loan?
Yes, Google Pay offers personal loans, but it doesn’t directly provide them.
Is a loan from Gpay safe?
Is it safe to apply for a personal loan from Google Pay? Yes, it is safe to apply for a personal loan from Google Pay.