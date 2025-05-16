Code of Ethics

Skip to content
- Netindian journalists are expected to uphold the highest standards of media ethics and journalism.
- Netindian represents impartial, truthful, and equitable journalism. Journalists employed by netindian are expected to uphold these principles.
- As much as possible, netindian will give all sides of the story.
- Anybody who is mentioned negatively will be asked for their thoughts, and records of these attempts will be kept.
- Any time it is discovered that a webcast contains an incorrect, deceptive, or skewed story, it must be immediately fixed.
- The correct information will be presented through corrections. It will not resort to simply restating the mistake.
- In netindian stories, fairness and factual accuracy must be upheld.
- Netindian will make a clear distinction between fact, speculation, and commentary in its reports.
- The body or the source making the allegations must be identified in the headings of statements that contain them.
- Netindian will report news objectively and fairly, giving importance and relevance top priority.
- Netindian will treat every topic covered by the news with dignity and respect, with special consideration for victims of tragedies or crimes.
- Analytical reporting from Netindian will be grounded in professional viewpoints rather than subjective opinions.
- In order to avoid real or perceived conflicts of interest and to respect the intelligence and dignity of both the audience and the news subjects, news must be presented honestly and sensibly.
- Only when gathering or disseminating crucial information to the public is obviously in the public interest may Netindian’s video stories use private sources.
- If there is a chance that the person providing the information could be hurt, their identity must be kept confidential. Protecting sensitive information sources would be our professional duty.
- Netindian must use technology carefully and skillfully, avoiding methods that sensationalize events, twist reality, or distort facts.
- Sources with a stake in a story will not be encouraged by Netindian
- Requests for or acceptance of gifts, favors, or cash from those who might attempt to influence coverage are prohibited for Netindian journalists.
- Every journalist affiliated with Netindian must understand that they are answerable to the public, their profession, and themselves for their actions.
- Netindian will provide an equitable chance to address errors.
- When information from sources other than the reporter’s own is used in a report, it must be cited in the narrative.
- Netindian is not allowed to broadcast offensive or vulgar content online unless it is news.
- Only after the facts have been properly verified and presented with appropriate caution and restraint in a way that promotes national harmony, amity, and peace may news, opinions, or remarks regarding ethnic, religious, or sectarian disputes be broadcast online.
- Instead of harassing people, it will stay focused on the problems.
I. Financial reporting:
- 1.1. Netindian journalists are prohibited from using financial information they are given in advance for personal gain or disclosing it to third parties.
- 1.2. Netindian journalists are required to disclose to the editor any shares, securities, and other market instruments in whose performance they or their immediate family members have a substantial financial stake.
- 1.3. Netindian journalists are not allowed to purchase or sell shares, securities, or other market instruments that they plan to write about in the near future, either directly or through nominees or agents.
II. Children and Victims of Sexual Offences:
III. Manipulation of pictures:
- Netindian must exercise caution when using names and images and refrain from publishing anything that could endanger the person in question. It is forbidden to alter images in a way that compromises news accuracy and reality.
IV. Relatives of Crime accused:
- Images of sorrow, tragedy, and those that cause embarrassment or encourage sexism will not be allowed. netindian is not allowed to list the friends or family of people who have been found guilty or charged with a crime unless doing so is required to provide a complete, impartial, and accurate account of the crime or court case.
V. Violent Acts:
- Netindian must refrain from glorifying anti-social behavior by depicting violent crimes, armed robberies, banditry, and terrorist activities.