Chief Minister Krishak Samridhi Yojana 2025 – Know your eligibility, benefits & when will it launch!

Krishak Samridhi Yojana 2025: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has recently decided to implement the new scheme with the aim of increasing the income of small and marginal farmers and empowering them financially. In the coming time, the Chief Minister Krishak Samriddhi Yojana is going to be implemented in Uttar Pradesh.

Let us tell you that recently Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a glance on the situation of farmers and he has decided to implement this scheme in the entire state within the coming few days. The proposal of this scheme is almost ready and soon the scheme is going to be started in the entire state. Through the scheme, Uttar Pradesh will connect all farmers with cooperative banks and NABARD in which farmers will be able to get active participation of cooperative banks and NABARD banks so that the cooperative banks can provide maximum loans to farmers and farmers can use modernization in farming.

Krishak Samridhi Yojana 2025

Under this scheme, the Uttar Pradesh State Government has also planned to build about 100 new godowns keeping in mind the food storage scheme for small and marginal farmers. That is, in the coming days, the Uttar Pradesh State Government is also giving priority to food storage in the entire Uttar Pradesh.

Under this complete proposal, 24 districts of Uttar Pradesh will also be built at PACS centers with 500 to 1000 metric tonnes of Godan, who can ensure the safety of others.

What is the purpose of Chief Minister Kisan Samriddhi Yojana?

The main objective of the Chief Minister Kisan Samriddhi Yojana is to ensure increase in farmers’ income, providing them accessories, providing storage and marketing facilities to farmers, increasing technological innovation in agriculture and making farmers self -sufficient.

What are the main benefits of the scheme?

Through this scheme, farmers will be provided long -term available at an interest rate of 3% to 5%, which will reduce the financial burden of farmers.

With this, construction of 100 new warehouses is proposed in this scheme so that farmers can be helped to protect their food.

The branches of cooperative banks will also be linked to modernization so that farmers cooperative banks can easily get loans at low interest rates.

will also be so that farmers cooperative banks can easily get loans at low interest rates. Under this scheme, farmers are also going to be provided technical information related to agriculture and technical equipment so that crop yield can increase in the fields.

Who will get the benefit of this scheme?

To get the benefit of this scheme, it is necessary for the applicant to be a resident of Uttar Pradesh.

The applicant must be a marginal farmer.

The applicant must have a Vaidya document of the land with the applicant.

The applicant’s bank account is required to be linked to Aadhaar card.

No constitutional post should be held from the applicant’s family.

When will this scheme be implemented in the state?

For the information of the readers, this Krishak Samridhi Yojana will be implemented in the coming few days in the state. Under this scheme, where various facilities will be provided to the farmers, they will also be given 100 new warehouses for storage facilities.

Also, appointments will be ensured to accelerate work in cooperative banks and NABARD will be linked to CBSE cloud platform so that farmers do not have any inconvenience in taking loans and getting technical assistance.

To finalize this Krishak Samridhi Yojana 2025, a proposal has been submitted before the cabinet, which will be implemented in the entire state as soon as the scheme is implemented.

