CGHS Update 2025: New Digital System, Website & App Launched for Government Employees and Pensioners

CGHS Update 2025: Quality health facilities are provided by the Government of India to government employees, pensioners and their dependents. In this entire sequence, it is tried that the government should provide all possible facilities keeping in mind the health needs of all these people.

CGHS was started in this sequence. Employees are provided with accessible health system service in many cities of the country through the Central Government Health Scheme. Recently, various types of changes have been made in this facility. These changes have been started keeping in mind the digital facility so that all the employees and their dependents can easily take advantage of all these facilities.

CGHS Update 2025

For the information of the readers,let us tell you that the manual payment process has been stopped to renew the fee filling card in CHS and to get other details. Now the entire process is being operated through digital medium, as well as closing the old website and a new official website has been prepared cghs mohfw.gov.in. Now all the work will be done from this official website instead of other websites like Bharatkosh.gov.in and CGHS.IN. This new website has been launched from 28 April 2025. In such a situation, the process of new payment and claims has been started by canceling all the claims before 28 April 2025. Also, all those employees who have not made payment under the old process till 27 April 2025 can also cancel their claim and apply through this new website and pay the payment.

Reason for updating CGHS system

For the information of the readers, let us tell you that there was no update of any kind in the CGHS system for the last 20 years, so since the technological development took place, there was no change in this system, due to which all the beneficiaries had to bear the brunt. Entering manual information, waiting for claims, standing in long queues for the process of accepting the application, all the employees and pensioners were facing inconvenience, but now the employees, after stopping the entire old process and bringing the modern process into existence,

The new complete system of CGHS has been prepared by the Center for Development of Advanced Computing which has been introduced under the new health management information system. This entire new system is digitally capable and is also providing tracking facility to people by verifying real time data. This new change has been implemented from 28 April 2025, due to which all the services have been discontinued on the old website and the new website has been started. Along with this, a mobile app has also been released so that the beneficiary can take full advantage of them by installing this app on their mobiles.

Why Service Of CGHS Has Been Changed?

As we said that under CHS, all the beneficiaries had to face many types of difficulties in availing earlier. They could not get health benefits at the time of need. Many times, his claims were rejected even after claiming. Due to complex processes such as manual entry, this entire functioning proceeded very slowly. Keeping all these things in mind, the digital facility in CHS has now been implemented in the department, which has enabled and intensified all these services. Also, problems like fraud duplicate records have also been diagnosed in this entire system.

A new online platform and new application for CHS have been launched from 2025, in which beneficiaries can complete their registration only from their PAN. That is, the verification of the beneficiary in this entire process will be confirmed only by its PAN number and now the manual application process has also been stopped to get the benefit of CHS. That is, now the employee can complete the online application process and can get a CGHS card full of contributions on time. After receiving the CGHS card, the beneficiary can avail all the facilities of CGHS without any hassle and can also see its complete details through the application of MYCGHS.

What will be the impact with this new service launched by CGHS

This new service provides access to the website and app to all CGHS beneficiaries, which keeps transparency and corruption can be curbed.

Due to this new process, employees and pensioners will get the benefit of CGHS service rapidly.

Now employees will not have to wait long to get the benefit of central health facilities.

Also, the entire process like completing the registration process, CGHS card application, renewal payment, any kind of complaint related to CGHS will also be completed rapidly.

The data of all the patients will be kept safe on this new website and application so that there is no problem in their treatment in future and the quality of treatment remains.

How to apply for CGHS card online

Application to apply online for CGHS card CGHS new website cghs. Can go on mohfw.gov.in.

On this official website, the applicant will have to click on Apply for CGHS card.

After clicking on this option, the applicant will have to enter the entire details and upload the documents and complete the book online payment process.

After paying online, the applicant has to click on the submit option. On clicking, the applicant gets a CGHS card in a few days.

CGHS CARD RENEWAL

At the same time, all those applicants who want to renew in CGHS will also have to perform the entire process on the official website itself.

The applicant will have to complete the login process by visiting the CGHS website.

After this, you have to click on the option of the renew card.

Clicking on the option of renewing the card will have to enter your complete details by entering the old card number.

After entering the details, the applicant will have to pay the fee and download the CGHS card.

CONCLUSION

Overall, all those employees, pensioners who were receiving the benefit of CGHS services will now be able to pay the application process renewal procedure payment etc. through the website. At the same time, through the CGHS app, they can also take advantage of all these services where they login from the mobile app and book the dispensary appointment from the mobile app and see the medical report, track the claim status, take advantage of the facility of Tally Medicine, etc.

FAQs: CGHS Update 2025