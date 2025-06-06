CBSE Class 12th Compartment Schedule 2025 – Know Exam Dates & Complete Update!

CBSE Class 12th Compartment Schedule 2025: The Central Board of Seconday Education (CBSE) Declared the Class 12 results 2025 today (May 13). In Class 12, there is a minor increase in pass percentage as compared to the previous year. About 42 lakh students have waited for their result, parents prayed for their wards bright future.
CBSE conducts compartment examinations every year, allowing students to qualify for further admissions and competitive examinations without waiting for another year. It works as another opportunity for students who aim to improve their scores in one or two subjects. The board said, “Passing these exams will make students eligible for further admissions and competitive examinations that require a minimum pass certificate.”
CBSE Class 12th Compartment Schedule 2025
Students from Class 10 or 12, who failed in one subject in the March exams 2025 are eligible to apply for the ‘CBSE Class 12th Compartment Exam. Private students and students seeking for improvement examinations can take part in the compartment examination, provided they meet the required conditions.
The registration window will remain open from June 15 to June 30, 2025. Regular students should submit their request directly through the schools, whereas private candidates can apply directly on the CBSE’s official website. The board has also issued clear instructions that late fee will not be accepted under any circumstances.
CBSE Class 12th Compartment Details 2025
|Particulars
|Details
|Conducting Authority
|Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
|Exam Name
|CBSE Class 12 Compartment Exam 2025
|Exam fee per paper
|India: INR 300 Nepal: INR 1000 Other Countries: INR 2000
|Late fees
|An additional INR 2000 is charged on top of the regular fee.
|Official Website
|cbse.gov.in
How to Apply for the CBSE Class 12th Compartment Examination?
1.For Regular Students:
- Contact your school to apply.
- The school will register students for the CBSE Class 12th Compartment Examination.
2.For Private Candidates:
- Apply online through CBSE’s official website under the “Private Candidates” section.
- Fill in your previous examination details, personal information, and the subjects you are retaking.
- Review and submit the forms carefully.
CBSE Class 12th Examination 2025
|Class
|Total Students Appeared (2025)
|Exam Dates
|12th
|Approx. 20 lakhs
|13 May 2025
|Total
|Over 42 lakhs
|Feb 15 – Apr 4, 2025
Yes, that’s a stadium-full of students. And all of them are waiting for just one thing- a green signal from CBSE.
How to View Scorecard for the CBSE Class 12 Result 2025?
Candidates can use these easy steps to view the CBSE Board Class 12 result for 2025.
- Check out the results on the official website. Results for CBSE . gov . in. either cbseresults.nic. in or cbse . nic . in.
- To view the CBSE Board Class 12th result 2025, click the link on the homepage.
- Enter your information, such as your birthdate and roll number.
- The screen will show your CBSE Board Class 12 result.
- For future use, download and print a copy.
Where To Check The Result?
Now comes the main part. The results will be available online (obviously, no pigeons carrying result this time)
- Official websites to check CBSE Result 2025.
- Here are the information of links of official CBSE portal.
|Website
|Purpose
|cbse.gov.in
|Official CBSE website
|cbseresults.nic.in
|Direct result link
|results.cbse.nic.in
|Alternative result portal
|results.digilocker.gov.in
|Digital mark sheets
|umang.gov.in
|UMANG app-based access
Log In Details Required To Check The Result
To check your result, you will need:
- Your roll number
- Admit card
- Date of birth
- School code
Make sure you have your admit card, don’t throw it anywhere. Make sure you keep that for the future also; it might be usable in future also.
Digi locker
Student can access their digital marksheet via Digi locker. Follow these steps. It is as simple as using your Instagram account
- You will have to visit the Digi locker either app or website.
- Now you will have to log in by using your Aadhar card details.
- You will get an OTP for the verification of your account.
- Once you will enter the app/website now you will have to look for the CBSE Class 10th and 12th result.
- Once you will get the link, click on it and add your details like your DOB and your examination roll number.
- Click on submit button and now your result’s official softcopy will be on your screen.
- Take a print out of it, until you get your official marksheet from the school.
How to get official document?
- You will get your official marksheet and certificates from your school, the dates of distribution of these documents may vary according to the schools.
- CBSE New Grading System “Relative Grading”
- This year CBSE said good bye to the old Fixed marks equal to fix grade system. Starting from the 2024-25 academic year. A new relative grading system has been introduced. The reason? To reduce academic pressure and stop students from turning into human calculation.
No merit lists this year again
- If you were hoping to make it to a “topper’s list” and get 15 second of fame on local news, sorry to disappoint you. This year CBSE will not release a meri list or division wise result.
- This tradition stopped during the COVID-19 lockdown and continues in 2025 as well- to avoid comparison and stress. So, no more neighborhood aunties asking “Topper ka namkyahai beta”
- 2024 result recap: girl outshine boys.
- Last year girls result was ahead of boys in terms of percentage, all most every time girls overshine boys, lets see what will happen this year.
Here is a glimpse of class 12th and 10th year 2025 result.
Class 10th result
|Category
|Students Appeared
|Students Passed
|Pass Percentage
|Overall
|22,38,827
|20,95,467
|93.60%
|Girls
|–
|–
|94.75%
|Boys
|–
|–
|92.71%
Class 12th result
|Category
|Students Appeared
|Students Passed
|Pass Percentage
|Overall
|16,21,224
|14,26,420
|87.98%
|Girls
|–
|–
|91.52%
|Boys
|–
|–
|85.12%
Revaluation Process (If you believe your result has some issue)
If you get marks below that your expectation or you get marks below than you work. Then you don’t need to feel anxious or depressed. It might be possible that, there is a tally mistake in your overall subject score. In this scenario you can apply for a revaluation.
FAQ’s: CBSE Class 12th Compartment Exams 2025
What is the qualifying marks for the CBSE Class 12th Compartment exam?
Students must score at least 33% marks in the subject to pass the CBSE Class 12th Compartment Exam.
What to do if student also failed in compartment exams?
If a student fails the Class 10 compartment exam 2025, he or she will have to re-appear for that subject in the board exam of the next academic year.
Can a student appear for CBSE Class 10 compartment exam for 3 subjects?
No, students cannot appear for CBSE Class 12th Compartment exam for more than two subjects. If they fail in three or more subjects, they will have to re-appear for the entire board exam in the next annual exam session.
Is CBSE Class 12th Compartment exam difficult?
No, CBSE Class 12th Compartment exams are not very difficult. This usually helps students to succeed in their subjects more easily than the main board exams.