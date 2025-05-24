Bitsat Admit Card 2025 Out – Exam Dates (26th to 30th May), Download Pdf at bitsadmission.com

Bitsat Admit Card 2025 Out: BITS Pilani has recently released the Bitsat Admit Card 2025 for the admission session in Bitsat 2025. All those students who are going to appear in this Bitsat Exam 2025 can go to the official website from May 23, 2025 and download their admit card. Let us tell you that the examination of Bitsat 2025 is going to be formed between 26 May and 30 May 2025. To appear in this exam, all the candidates have to have admit cards. In such a situation, it is necessary for the candidates to download their admit card before the examination by visiting the official website of Bitsatadmission.com.

Bits -admit card is also an important document for the BITSAT exam which proves your identity and gives you the right to sit in the exam. The admit card has been released for the website examination to be conducted by BITS Pilani in the year 2025, i.e. Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test. Admit cards have been uploaded on the official website from 23 May 2025. The student can go to the official website and enter his details and download his admit card so that he is allowed to join the examination hall without any other facility.

Bitsat Admit Card 2025 Out

As we said that the examination of Bitsat 2025 will be held in two sessions, May session and June session. The examinations of the May session will be formed between 26 to 30 May 2025. At the same time, the examinations of the June session will be held from 22 to 26 June 2025. Admit cards of the May session have been issued on the official website.

All those students who have completed the slot booking process to attend the May session can download Bitsat Admit Card 2025 and appear in the exam.

As we said, the examinations of the May session of Bitsat are to be held between 26 to 30 May. The slot booking process was conducted between 13 to 16 May to appear in these examinations. All those candidates who during this period during this time sessionAll those candidates who have booked the slot of the May session during this period can download the Bitsat Admit Card 2025 to appear in the entrance examination.

To download this admit card, candidates have to visit this official website Bitsatadmission.com. Here you have to enter your details and download the admit card.

To download BITS Pilani Admit Card, candidates have to follow the following phase process

First the applicant will have to visit the official website at Bitsatadmission.com .

Here they have to enter the application number and password.

After entering the details, they have to click on the option of BITS Entrance Exam Hall Ticket 2025.

After clicking here, the option of BITS Admit Card 2025 comes in front of them.

After clicking on this option, they will see their hall ticket, you have to download this hall ticket and get it out.

BITSAT admit card details mentioned

All those candidates who are going to appear in the BITSAT May Session 2025 examination will have to check the details mentioned on the Bitsat Admit Card carefully. This detail can be as follows

Candidate’s Name

Name of candidate’s exam center

Candidate’s Test date and time

Candidate’s Examination Center Address

Candidate’s signature and photograph

Necessary guidelines to be followed during the exam

Documents to take at the exam hall with admit card

In the BITSAT exam 2025, the candidates will have to take their self -declaration form with the admit card.

With this, the candidate will also have to keep his identity certificate.

Also, one passport size photo will have to be kept with you so that any kind of inconvenience can be avoided during the examination.

What is BITSAT Admit Card & Declaration Form?

With BITSAT Admission 2025, candidates are mandatory to have a BITSAT self manifesto. This self manifesto proves that the candidate appearing in the examination is not suffering from any type of infectious disease. The candidate can download this self -proclaimed certificate from the official website. After downloading this certificate, the candidate will have to take a printout of it and fill it carefully.

On this form, the candidate will have to sign the examination center and keep it with him and on demand, it will also have to show this self -declared certificate.

What to do if any discrepancy is found in BITSAT Hall Ticket?

If the candidate sees any kind of mistake or error in the BITSAT Admit Card 2025, then they will have to contact the authorities and get this error amended as soon as possible. If any kind of error was found in the admit card and this discrepancy is seen during the examination, the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the examination.

In such a situation, it is necessary to carefully check the details mentioned above and it is necessary to fix the error of this admit card by complaining on the official website or telephone of the Bits Pilani office in time.

What to do if there is any problem in hall ticket

Many times, candidates have to face problems while downloading a Bitsat Admit Card.

Many times the candidates forget the registration number or forget the password, in such a situation, the candidate has to follow the following steps.

First of all, they have to open the portal of Bits Pilani.

In the portal, they have to click on the login option.

After clicking on the login option, if the candidates have forgotten the application number or password, they will have to click on the Forgot Application Number or Forgot Password.

After clicking here, they have to enter other details such as email, mobile number, name etc.

After entering the necessary details, the details of the application number or password are made available to the candidate by email.

By entering it, the candidate can complete the login process and download his admit card.

Conclusion

In this way, all those candidates who are going to appear in the May session of BITSAT 2025 and are going to take the exam are necessary for all those who go to the official website before the 26 May 2025 examination and download their admit card and if there is any problem in downloading the admit card, then contact BITS Pilani officials as soon as possible and get the condition of problems.

Frequently Asked Doubts :-