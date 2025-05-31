Bihar CET B.Ed Result 2025- Check Dates, Know the process of downloading Result!

Bihar CET B.Ed Result 2025: Common Entrance Test is constituted every year for admission in Bihar B.Ed College. This exam is going to be constituted by Lalit Narayan Mithila University in the year 2025, the application procedures for this exam have been completed and this exam has also been held on 28 May 2025, after which now LNMU has decided to release the Bihar CET B.Ed Result on the official website. All those candidates who have appeared in Bihar B.Ed CET 2025 can download the result soon by visiting the official website.
As we told that Bihar CET exam of Bihar B.Ed program was conducted by Lalit Narayan Mithila University in the year 2025. The result of this exam will be made available on the official website on 10 June 2025. Candidates can download this result by visiting the official website
Bihar B.Ed Entrance Exam 2025 was conducted by LNMU on 28 May 2025. Many students had appeared in this examination, now the result of this examination of all of them will be released on 10 June 2025. After the release of the result, all the students can visit the official website of LNMU and check their result with the help of their roll number or registration number and can also download it.
Steps to Download Bihar CET B.Ed Result 2025
- To download Bihar B.Ed Result 2025 PDF, first of all you have to come to the official website of LNMU BED.
- After coming to the homepage of the official website, you will come to the section of Important Notices.
- After that you will click on the option of B.Ed. Result 2025 given here.
- As soon as you click, a new page will appear, from which you will click on the option of Sign In from the section of Applicant Login.
- After clicking, the login page will appear in front of you, in which you will fill your Login Id and Password.
- After filling all the required information correctly, you will login by clicking on the Login button given below.
- After logging in, a dashboard will appear in front of you, now you will click on the option of View Result Score from it.
- Then after that the result of this entrance exam will be displayed on your screen, now you will download the result by clicking on the Download button.
As we all know, after doing BED, candidates can make a career as a teacher, due to which we can get teachers’ jobs in various government and non -government schools. In this sequence, the candidates have to enroll in the BED to complete the course and for this admission, the candidates have to go through the Common Entrance Test Examination so that only proper and eligible candidates can be admitted in the BED course. In this sequence, a set examination is formed every year in the state of Bihar.
Bihar B.Ed CET admit card downloading process
To join Bihar B.Ed CET 2025, candidates will have to download the admit card from this official website.
- First of all, the candidates will have to complete the login process on the home page of this official website.
- After logging, they have to click on Bihar B.Ed CET Admit Card 2025 option.
- After clicking on this option, a new page comes in front of them where they have to enter all the details.
- After entering the details, the candidate has to download this Bihar CET B.Ed Admit Card 2025 and remove at least two prints out.
Details mentioned on Bihar B.Ed Admit Card
All those candidates who download the admit card of Bihar CET B.Ed 2025 will have to check this admit card carefully and if there is any kind of mistake in it, it will have to be amended. The details of the admit card may be as follows
- Candidate’s Name
- Name of the candidate’s parents
- Candidate
- Candidate’s exam name
- Candidate’ exam date
- Name of candidate’s exam center
- And exam center address
- Candidate’s examination center code
- Candidate’s signature
- Candidate’s passport size photo and guidelines to be followed during the exam
Bihar BED CET 2025 Exam Pattern
- Bihar B.Ed seat examination is conducted offline.
- This is an OMR based examination, which is given to candidates for 2 hours to solve it.
- This question paper consists of 120 MCQ in which each question is of one mark.
- On every correct answer, the candidate is given one mark, while no negative marking is done for the wrong answer.
- This question paper is formed in Hindi and English mediums in which section wise disappeens is done in the following form.
- General English Comprehension 15 points
- General Sanskrit Comprehension 15 points
- General Hindi 15 points
- Logical and Analytical Reasoning 25 Marks General Awareness 40 points
- Teaching Learning Environment in School 25 points
Usually Asked Questions :-
Is Bihar CET B.Ed Admit Card 2025 be out?
It has been out on 21st may on the official web portal.
What’s the CET B.Ed examination date?
The exam is going to be conducted on 28th may, 2025.
Which portal leads to downloading of the CET hall ticket pdf?
https://biharcetbed-lnmu.in//