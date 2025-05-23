Bihar CET B.Ed Admit Card 2025 Out – Exam on 28th May, Know the process of downloading admit card!

Bihar CET B.Ed Admit Card 2025: A Common Entrance Test is formed every year for admission to Bihar B.Ed College. This test is going to be constituted by Lalit Narayan Mithila University in the year 2025, the application processes for this examination have been completed and now this examination is also to be set up on 28 May 2025, for which LNMU has released the Bihar CET B.Ed admit card on the official website. All those candidates who are going to attend Bihar B.Ed CET 2025 can download this admit card by visiting the official website.

As we said in the year 2025, the Bihar CET exam of Bihar BED program is going to be conducted by Lalit Narayan Mithila University. Admit cards for this examination have been made available on the official website since 21 May 2025. Candidates can download this admit card by visiting the official website and can appear in this examination to be held on May 28, 2025.

Bihar LNMU B.ED CET 2025

As we all know, after doing BED, candidates can make a career as a teacher, due to which we can get teachers’ jobs in various government and non -government schools. In this sequence, the candidates have to enroll in the BED to complete the course and for this admission, the candidates have to go through the Common Entrance Test Examination so that only proper and eligible candidates can be admitted in the BED course. In this sequence, a set examination is formed every year in the state of Bihar.

Bihar B.Ed CET admit card downloading process

To join Bihar B.Ed CET 2025, candidates will have to download the admit card from this official website.

First of all, the candidates will have to complete the login process on the home page of this official website .

After logging, they have to click on Bihar B.Ed CET Admit Card 2025 option.

After clicking on this option, a new page comes in front of them where they have to enter all the details.

After entering the details, the candidate has to download this Bihar CET B.Ed Admit Card 2025 and remove at least two prints out.

Details mentioned on Bihar B.Ed Admit Card

All those candidates who download the admit card of Bihar CET B.Ed 2025 will have to check this admit card carefully and if there is any kind of mistake in it, it will have to be amended. The details of the admit card may be as follows

Candidate’s Name

Name of the candidate’s parents

Candidate

Candidate’s exam name

Candidate’ exam date

Name of candidate’s exam center

And exam center address

Candidate’s examination center code

Candidate’s signature

Candidate’s passport size photo and guidelines to be followed during the exam

Bihar BED CET 2025 Exam Pattern

Bihar B.Ed seat examination is conducted offline.

This is an OMR based examination, which is given to candidates for 2 hours to solve it.

This question paper consists of 120 MCQ in which each question is of one mark.

On every correct answer, the candidate is given one mark, while no negative marking is done for the wrong answer.

This question paper is formed in Hindi and English mediums in which section wise disappeens is done in the following form. General English Comprehension 15 points General Sanskrit Comprehension 15 points General Hindi 15 points Logical and Analytical Reasoning 25 Marks General Awareness 40 points Teaching Learning Environment in School 25 points



