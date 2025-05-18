APPSC Lecturer Exams 2025 New Exam Dates: Check Official Notice

APPSC Lecturer Exams 2025 New Exam Dates: Various appointments are formed every year by Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APSC Upcoming Exams 2025). Under the year 2025, examinations of various academic posts were to be formed after which various APSC posts were to be filled. But the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has APPSC Lecturer Exams 2025 Postponed these examinations citing administrative reasons.

Let us tell you that under the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission, the posts of lecturers were to be recruited in various academic colleges under Polytechnic College, Junior College, Degree College and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, for which the written examination was to be conducted in the month of June but now all these examinations have been postponed (APPSC Lecturer Exams 2025 Postponed) and APPSC Lecturer Exam new dates have been released soon.

APPSC Lecturer Exams 2025 Postponed Official Announcement

As we said that the appointment of lecturers was to be constituted by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission in the entire state, but now this APPSC Lecturer Exam 2025 has been postponed for some time. Written examinations are formed for the recruitment to these posts, which have been postponed at present and the list of APPSC Lecturer Exams new dates will be officially released soon. All those candidates who have applied to join this APPSC Lecturer recruitment process to be constituted by Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission will now have to wait a few more days for the APPSC Lecturer written examination 2025.

APPSC Lecturer Exams 2025 New Exam Dates

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has postponed the APPSC Lecturer Exams 2025 of lecturer posts for administrative reasons. Although no detailed information has been released about the reason, these examinations which were to be held between June 16 and June 26 have been completely banned and APPSC Lecturer new Exam dates 2025 will be formed soon, the details of which will be released on the APSC official website of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission and the APPSC Lecturer appointment process will be formed soon.

List of APPSC Exams Which Have Been Postponed

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has APPSC Lecturer Exam 2025 postponed the AP PSC recruitment examinations given below which is described as follows.

Lecturer recruitment in Government Polytechnic College

The application process for appointment to the post of lecturer at Government Polytechnic College was formed in the month of January 2024, after which the exam was held between 16 June to 26 June 2025. Despite a long wait of one year, this exam has now been postponed again. It is being said that due to administrative reasons, this examination is currently being postponed, whose new dates will be announced soon.

Junior lecturer recruitment in government junior college

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission also appoints the posts of Junior Lecturer in various subjects under the Intermediate Education Service. Application procedures for appointment to these posts were held in 2024, whose examination was to be formed in the month of June. But once again these examinations have been banned and these examinations will be officially formed soon, whose details will be released soon.

Government Degree College Lecturer in intermediate post

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission also appoints lecture posts on various subjects under the Colleges Education Service. The appointment process on these posts was held from January 2024, after which the written examination was to be formed between June 16 to June 26, 2025, but the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has been postponed by the examination citing administrative reasons, although soon new dates will also be announced.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams degree and Junior College Recruitment of Lecture and Junior Lecturer

Various posts were also to be filled in the posts of Lecturer at Degree College and Oriental College of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam and Junior Lecturer in Junior College, for which application processes were started in 2023. After this, these examinations were to be held in March 2024, which was postponed, then these examinations were to be held in June 2025, which have been postponed once again and now the candidates will have to wait till the new date comes.

APPSC Junior Lecturer exam schedule 2025

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has formed a written examination for various recruitment in the college of Government Polytechnic College, Junior Lecturer Recruitment in Government Junior College, Lecturer Recruitment in Government Degree College and various recruitment in the college of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, for which paper 1 and paper 2 are conducted.

Paper 1 is mainly based on general studies and mental ability and in Paper 2, questions related to candidates are resolved. Paper 1 is basically 150 digits, while Paper 2 is about 300 marks. In the examinations to be constituted by Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission, the candidate is asked questions on the basis of their related subjects, its entire syllabus and paper pattern has been released on the official website of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission.

Conclusion

Overall, all those candidates who are waiting for the APPSC Lecturer Exam 2025 to these academic posts to be constituted by Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission, will now have to wait for some more time. These examinations to be constituted in June have now been postponed, in such a situation, the details of the APPSC Lecturer new exam dates 2025 will be released on the official website, after which the admit card and other details will also be announced on the official website, till then the candidates are requested to prepare for the exam and wait for the APPSC Lecturer Exam 2025 official notice.

FAQs About APPSC Lecturer Exams 2025