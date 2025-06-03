AEEE Phase 2 Result 2025 Declared: Check Counselling Dates, Fee, and Application Process

AEEE Phase 2 Result 2025: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has Released the AEEE Phase 2 Result 2025 on 15 may. A link to view the AEEE 2025 phase 2 results has been made available on the official website, amrita . edu. Candidates must log in with their email address and password in order to view the results. You can download the AEEE 2025 Rank card, which shows the candidates’ scores. Candidates must examine their AEEE results to determine their ranks and percentile scores.
If you are also planning to complete your B.Tech from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham then you can read the article which will help you to Understand the procedure to participate in the online counselling procedure including the fees structure, step by step procedure to submit the application form, how to opt time college name, how to see your name in the AEEE all India rank etc.
AEEE Phase 2 Result 2025
Thousands of candidates have participated in the Amrita Engineering entrance examination- AEEE 2025 at various centres. The department have prepared result and rank of the candidates according to their marks in this examination time which is released on 15 may 2025. However the official result have not be released yet and candidates did not aware about their ranking in the examination, but the authority have started to accept online application form for the Centralised seat allotment Process – CSAP for B.Tech students on 15th May 2025. All The Eligible Students have started to submit the application form for this counselling and only registered candidates will able to get admission in the colleges under Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham in 2025.
Important dates of AEEE counselling 2025
Most of the Educational Board including CBSE have released 10th and 12th result 2025 and now universities has started to accept online application form for multiple UG courses in their campus. The counselling procedure has been started from 15th May 2025. The 30th May 2025 is the last date to submit the application form. After that authority will start to release the Seat allotment result including the trial second June 2025, After that can get in rearrange there college preferences according to the rank in this merit by 3 June 2025. The first allotment result will be announced on 5th June 2025, After that candidates have to complete the admission by 17 June 2025. University will release the same perfilm for the second allotment list on 17th June and will follow the cycle until all the vacant seats are fulfilled.
|Event
|Date
|Counselling Procedure Starts
|May 15, 2025
|AEEE Phase 2 Result date
|May 15, 2025
|Last Date to Submit Application Form
|May 30, 2025
|Trial Seat Allotment Result
|June 2, 2025
|Rearrange College Preferences (if needed)
|By June 3, 2025
|First Allotment Result Announcement
|June 5, 2025
|Last Date for Admission (First Allotment)
|June 17, 2025
|Second Allotment List (Same Performa)
|June 17, 2025
|Subsequent Allotment Rounds
|Between 17 June to 30 June 2025
SBI Clerk Main Exam Cut Off 2025: Direct Link to Check SBI Clerk Result
KCET Exam Result 2025 at kea.kar.nic.in: Check Date, Direct Link to Download Scorecard
Application Process For AEEE Phase 2 2025
All the candidates who eligible to apply for B.Tech course in Amrita Vishva Vidyapeetham University in follow the following step by step guidelines for submit the application form under the online counselling procedure which is also known as CSAP:
- First of all you have to visit on the official website of CSAP AEE or you can click on this link to visit directly https://aeee.amrita.edu/
- You will reach on the new page where you have to search the counselling link on the screen and click on the apply now link to start your application
- It will ask you to provide your personal details and contact details including email id and mobile number for verification to complete the registration
- Now you need to provide your educational information including 12th class marks, JEE mains and advance percentile and other information.
- Now you need to upload your all the documents in this application form
Urgent you need to pay the online application fees. According to the official notification of the Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, applicants are required to pay 5000 through online mode in this Conjuring application form which is non refundable.
So once you pay the fees, your application will be submitted successfully and you can download the PDF of your application form for further preferences.
FAQs: AEEE Phase 2 Result 2025
How can I view my 2025 Amrita results?
The admission portal at aeee . amrita . edu will allow candidates to view their AEEE 2025 results.
What is the AEEE 2025 percentile?
To pass the AEEE 2025, candidates must score in the 97th to 98th percentile.
Has the result of AEEE phase 2 been announced?
AEEE Phase 2 Result 2025 Link: On May 15, 2025, Amrita University released the AEEE phase 2 results.
What number of students showed up for Amrita 2025?
Every year, about 50,000 students usually take the Amrita Entrance Examination-Engineering (AEEE).