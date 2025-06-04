$1400 Recovery Rebate Credit: Check Final Deadline Expected by June 15, 2025 – Last Chance to Claim Your Stimulus Payment

$1400 Recovery Rebate Credit: Americans are eagerly waiting for $1400 recovery rebate. This tax credit is known as Recovery Rebate Credit. The Americans who are eligible to get the benefit they will get the refund only. This stimulus check is administered by IRS. Subsequently IRS has announced that the tax payers will get the benefit after filing the return only. The deadline of filling the return is Expected in June 15, 2025. The applicants or claimants can secure their place of getting the payment by filing the return of 2021 only.
Now also you have a chance, if you have not filed your return yet. The claimants can visit the IRS website to know the payment status. By accessing the Get my payment portal, the applicants can know about their payment status. IRS is providing the Get my payment tool for informing the applicants. The tax filers should save themselves from rumors. There are so many fraudulent sites are publishing fake news regarding payment and providing suspicious link. These scams are nothing but smart tricks to get the personal information of the tax filers. IRS has announced that they are going to disburse $2.4 million in stimulus funds to over one million applicants, ensuring that taxpayers who did not claim on their 2021 tax returns can benefit from this recovery rebate.
Overview Table
|Feature
|Details
|Payment Amount
|Up to $1,400 per eligible person
|Deadline to Claim
|June 15, 2025
|Who Qualifies
|Based on 2021 income & filing status
|Delivery Method
|Direct deposit or paper check
|How to Claim
|File 2021 tax return with IRS
Procedure of Checking The Status:
- The candidates are provided by a tool where they can check their payment status. This tool is developed by the IRS. By accessing The Get My Payment tool allows claimants to view their status.
- This tool allows them to track their payment in the most convenient manner.
- To receive the stimulus, the tax filers have to go to the official website of the IRS, which is irs.gov.
- Then after reaching on the homepage they have to select Get My Payment button.
- Also there is another way that they can directly access this link https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment.
- The tax filers can use the website in two languages mostly. They can use it in English as well as Spanish.
- After that they have to give their credentials to log into their accounts.
How to Check Your Payment Status
To Track your Eligibility and Payment Status, Follow These Steps:
Step-by-Step Guide to Using the “Get My Payment” Tool:
- Go to the official IRS website: www.irs.gov
- Click on the “Get My Payment” portal or access it directly:
https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment
- Choose your preferred language (English or Spanish).
- Enter your credentials (SSN, date of birth, etc.) to log in.
- Track your payment and check your eligibility status.
Eligibility For $1400 Recovery Rebate Credit
Eligibility check is the first priority. The applicants should check that they are eligible even to get the stimulus or not.
- To get the payment credited in your account, you have to file your tax return before the deadline if you haven’t done it before.
- There are some limitations on income threshold.
- The single tax filers have to maintain their adjusted gross income under $75000.
- The tax filers who are married and they are filing their return jointly; they have to maintain their income limit under $150000.
- For the head of the household, the income threshold is $112500.
- Eligibility they must have that a valid SSN number to prove their eligibility.
- This recovery rebate has its own intention that it is given to them who did not receive the third and final round of stimulus checks during the COVID-19 pandemic as outlined in the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
- The IRS will pay the eligible claimants via paper check based on the banking information provided in their 2023 tax returns.
- If the individuals have not filed their 2021 tax return or failed to complete the necessary sections they have to rectify this by the expected June deadline.
What’s Next Miss The Deadline?
- If someone eligible forgets to file the return within deadline and submit their return then that part of $1400 Recovery Credit amount will be returned to the U.S. Treasury. There will be no option to appeal for the payment.
- Just remember that the deadline for submission is expected in june 15, 2025.
- There is no further extension will be given to the claimants, as this is the final opportunity to receive the payment.
- Already IRS has given three years of time to make correction and to claim any unclaimed tax refunds.
- IRS has given or published the notice regarding deadline many more times. So it is now the responsibility of the claimants to complete all necessary actions before the deadline to avoid losing their payment.
- It is required not to claim the stimulus check more than once as this could result in penalties or complications in the future.
There is a possibility that many people will not able to file the tax return within the timeline. They will miss out knowingly or unknowingly. The citizens who have low earnings they are also not eligible to file the return. Some of them may not aware about their eligibility that if they are eligible to get the payment or not. Somehow it can be possible that the people who might know but will miss due some of the reasons. But whatever may be the situation is the deadline is 15.06.2025 only.
After that no one will apply. The IRS will end the process automatically. Some exceptions are there that the military personnel who are serving their duty on border, they will get extension. Or the individuals who are encountering errors during processing may have the opportunity for an extension. So file your return before deadline.