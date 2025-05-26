$129.75 Canada GST HST Rebate 2025: CRA Payment Schedule and New Rules

$129.75 Canada GST HST Rebate 2025 Program: Canadians are ready to receive the quarterly benefits of Canada GST/ HST credits 2025 in their bank account. Canada revenue agency will distribute the rebate payment in bank account of the beneficiaries on the scheduled date. It will help in Indians to receive a maximum payout of ₹680 or more according to financial condition of the applicant.
If you are also living in Canada and want to get such rebate benefits in the financial year of 2025 then you can read this article which will help you to understand the comprehensive overview of Canada GST/ HST rebate 2025 including the eligibility criteria, procedure to claim the benefit, the maximum benefit you can get and other details.
$129.75 Canada GST HST Rebate 2025
Goods and services tax- GST and harmonised sales tax – HST Payouts are received by Canada revenue agency throughout the year from Canadian citizens while purchasing any service in the country. Government is offering the rebate or credit to these tax payers under the GST/ HST credit program.
Under this CRA GST HST payment 2025 program, Canadians can receive financial assistance according to family status and financial condition. The Tax-free GST HST credit 2025 payment for the program is revised quarterly, so canadians can apply in the program and receive the payment four times in a year accordingly.
Canada GST HST Rebate Amount 2025
The Quarterly GST rebate Canada are released but it is calculated for a financial year. According to the CRA official website of Canada revenue agency, individuals who are earning a very low income under the income criteria can receive a maximum benefit of $519.
Canadians who are living with their spouse can get an increased benefit of $680/ year. Apart from this You can get extra benefits for your children under the age of 19 where authority is offering a maximum pay out of $179 per child per year.
Next GST and HST Rebate Payment 2025
Canada revenue agency is releasing the annual payment into 4 installments according to the quarterly schedule of releasing the payment. Upcoming 5th July is scheduled to release the next GST and HST rebate in 2025. In this quarter , $129.75 Amount will be provided to single applicant while if you are applying with your spouse then you will get $170.
Similarly if you are applying for children under the age of 19 then you will get $44.75 amount per child. You can login on your MY CRA account to check the complete calculation of the payment according to your details available on CRA portal.
CRA GST Rebate Eligibility 2025
GST and HST benefits are scheduled for Canadians who are contributing in the Welfare of the government through annual tax. if you want to get the benefit of this program then you need to change the following criterias before claiming the CRA GST Rebate payment:
- It is important to be a permanent citizen of Canada to eligible for GST and HSt credits
- The age of the applicant should be more than 19 years old to claim the benefit, however you can include children under the age of 19 in your family to receive their benefits accordingly.
- It is important to pay your annual tax before the deadline for the financial year of 2023 and 2024 to receive this benefit.
- Applicants are required to earn under the income criteria where a single applicant should earn less than 23600 in a year. If you’re applying with your spouse there you can increase your income limits accordingly.
How to Claim Canada GST/HST Rebate Program 2025?
The application is required to opt GST / HST Credit benefits while filing the annual tax on the Canada revenue agency portal. You will login on the dashboard and see your tax details on the page.
If your details are not listed in the GST / HST rebate program then you need to file your application manually through online mode Where you need to enter your income details and family member information and upload relevant documents to support your details. If the government verify your details, they will start to receive your payments on the scheduled dates.