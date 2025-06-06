$100 HP Open Class Action Settlement: Claim Form Deadline: 9 June 2025, Final Approval Hearing: August 21, 2025

$100 HP Open Class Action Settlement: A new $4 million Hewlett Packard (HP) consumer electronics class action lawsuit could owe you hundreds of dollars if you bought specific HP electronics products, like keyboards, desktop computers, laptops, or mouse.

Allegations that HP’s website displayed deceptive strikethrough and discounted prices, leading customers to pay more or make purchases they otherwise would not have, resulted in a $100 HP Open Class Action Settlement. As part of the HP Fake Sales settlement, 288,000 eligible customers purchased qualifying HP electronic products.

The HP logo would have been familiar to anyone who has ever paid cash for electronics. HP, also known as Hewlett-Packard, is a multinational information technology corporation based in the United States.

It was established in 1939 by David Packard and Bill Hewlett. The operations were conducted in a Palo Alto, California, one-car garage. Providing software, hardware components, and associated services to consumers, small businesses, and medium-sized enterprises is the primary focus of its operations.

Who Can Receive a Payout?

People across the country who bought HP desktops, laptops, mice, or keyboards between June 5, 2021, and October 28, 2024, and who did so more than 75% of the time at a discounted price.

Important Dates

Claim Form Deadline: June 9, 2025

Objection/Exclusion Deadline: June 9, 2025

Final Approval Hearing: August 21, 2025

How to Find Settlements for Class Actions?

When Something Goes Wrong, Who Pays The Bill?

According to claims made in this case, the business used its website to advertise deceptive discounts. Because of this particular advertising, customers thought they were getting a better deal than they actually were. Another effect of this is that customers paid a lot more for their goods than they would have if the prices had been correct.

HP has agreed to a $4 million settlement to address the allegations in this case, but it has not acknowledged any wrongdoing. Those who bought HP laptops, desktop computers, keyboards, or mice on the HP website between June 5, 2021, and October 28, 2024, at a discounted price are eligible members in this case. This settlement’s terms are very explicit.

Who Qualifies For HP Printer Settlement?

As part of this lawsuit settlement, class members might be eligible to receive a payment amount ranging from $10 to $100. The type of product and the quantity of items purchased will determine the precise payment amounts, which are subject to change. For instance, $10 might be the appropriate payment if the person bought an HP X3000 G2 wireless mouse.

Whilst a product purchase of an HP ENVY Desktop TE020250xt can lead to a possible $100 Payment. These payments may be reduced on a pro rata basis, dependent on the total number of claims filed for this settlement. The objections and exclusions deadline for this matter has been down to 9 June 2025. August 21, 2025, has been set as the date of the final approval hearing for this class action lawsuit settlement.

$100 HP Open Class Action Settlement Deadline

The deadline for claims submitting is June 9, 2025. Only those who bought specific HP desktop computers, laptops, mice, and keyboards at a discount on HP.com are eligible. Additionally, this must have occurred between June 5, 2021, and October 28, 2024. When submitting a claim, documentary evidence is necessary.

It is necessary to provide the product name, product number, date of purchase, quantity purchased, and order number related to the purchase for the settlement class. Those who are not eligible should not submit a claim in this case. You can find out more about this settlement and how to submit a $100 HP Open Class Action Settlement claim by going to Top Class Actions.

Is Evidence Needed to Submit a Claim?

If you did not receive a notice ID with a Class Member ID via email or mail, you can contact the HP class action settlement administrator or submit a paper claim form with identification.. However, in order to benefit financially from the HP settlement, you will need to divulge as much information as you can. The following details are required to be included on the HP claim form.

Order Number

Settlement Class Product Number

Settlement Class Product Name

Quantity of Products Purchased

HP Fake Sales Class Action was filed for what reason?

The lawsuit claims that HP displayed false or misleading strikethrough prices and discounts on its website, causing unjust enrichment and violating California’s Unfair Competition Law, False Advertising Law, and Consumer Legal Remedies Act.

How Can I Submit a Claim?

You can mail a paper claim form to the settlement administrator or submit a claim online. The deadline for submitting the claim form is June 9, 2025.

Class Action Settlement Claim Form

Please be aware that submitting a $100 HP Open Class Action Settlement claim for payout with any false information will result in the rejection of your claim form. You consent to doing so under penalty of perjury by supplying this information and your sworn declaration of its accuracy.

Additionally, you would be hurting people who are eligible for the class action settlement. To find out if you are eligible for this class action settlement, go to the website of the class action administrator.